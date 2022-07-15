Former Browns CB Joe Haden Shows Off New Tattoo

Cleveland Browns fans everywhere used to sing Joe Haden’s praises.

That changed when the former Browns cornerback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

That’s not to say everyone immediately disliked Joe.

It’s just a little tough for most northeast Ohioans to cheer for, well, anyone wearing black and gold.

Haden hasn’t lost his love for Cleveland, however.

He mentions them often on social media and still frequents the occasional Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Now, he has the city permanently etched on his body. Haden has a new tattoo he showed off on Instagram this week, seen in the Tweet below.

Former #Browns and #Steelers CB Joe Haden showed off his newest tattoo on Instagram yesterday….and it’s pretty sick. pic.twitter.com/ree5sPzo0G — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 14, 2022

Fresh Ink

Joe wanted to get his fans involved with his latest ink.

He took to Twitter earlier this week and asked fans to create an edit that combined photos of him in his Pittsburgh and Cleveland uniforms.

I need a edit of these two pictures split!! Asap please! The one I pick… I’ll send $ pic.twitter.com/CupBjLyilF — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) July 12, 2022

User “@vc2art” ended up creating Haden’s favorite design.

Ultimately, that served as the inspiration for the tattoo.

Found the winner!! Thank you guys! Now Tatto time!!! https://t.co/CZYqO9pHu7 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) July 12, 2022

Admittedly on a personal standpoint, I don’t have any tattoos.

However, asking strangers on the internet to design something to put on one’s body seems like it has disastrous potential.

Thankfully Haden seems to have some fans with solid creative skills.

Caring for Cleveland

It’s been a while since Browns fans have been able to cheer for Haden on the field.

As mentioned, though, there seems to be mutual love off the field between Joe and Clevelanders.

Even after he signed with Pittsburgh, Haden could be found courtside at Cavs’ games.

It’s cool to see his love for Cleveland despite not being from the area in addition to being released from the Browns.

Usually, it seems like guys just forget about cities once they leave.

That’s not the case with Joe.

House in Strongsville

This Tweet was too funny to leave out.

We all remember the “sources say Bill Cowher has just bought a house in Strongsville” days.

For entertainment purposes, why not play the same game with Haden? I’m all for it.

Joe Haden bought a house in Strongsville, sources said #Browns — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 14, 2022

Is He Coming Back?

As an unrestricted free agent, Haden could be leaving Pittsburgh this offseason.

He dropped a “goodbye” message to Steelers fans back in March.

Signs point toward him finding a new playing home.

Could the cornerback make a return to Cleveland?

The possibility seems there, especially with room for veteran depth in the secondary.

How would Browns fans feel about Haden coming back?

Well, based on the replies to the following Tweet, it appears there’d be quite a split feeling on that.

Joe Haden posted his new ink on Instagram. Is he coming home to play for the #Browns? pic.twitter.com/KWQ6SWzfa0 — Tall6uy (@Tall6uy) July 14, 2022

His best playing days are certainly behind him.

He did have some good moments in Pittsburgh and made some clutch interceptions.

Been officially three years since Joe Haden was cut by the Browns. Since then, he has grabbed eight interceptions with the Steelers. Haden was the first major piece in turning the Steelers secondary into the unit it is today. Here are all eight of those interceptions. pic.twitter.com/0ymufOPXoB — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) August 30, 2020

However, in tough matchups like with Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals, Haden struggled to keep up.

It’s unfair to expect him to shutdown top wideouts in single, man-to-man coverage.

However, in the right position, Joe can still make explosive plays that can change a game.

If the interest is there and the price is right, Haden could be coming back to Cleveland.

If not, well, the Browns will forever be a part of him in a literal sense with his new tattoo.