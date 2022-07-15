Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns CB Joe Haden Shows Off New Tattoo

Former Browns CB Joe Haden Shows Off New Tattoo

By

Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a stop on fourth down in the fourth quarter to end the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans everywhere used to sing Joe Haden’s praises.

That changed when the former Browns cornerback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

That’s not to say everyone immediately disliked Joe.

It’s just a little tough for most northeast Ohioans to cheer for, well, anyone wearing black and gold.

Haden hasn’t lost his love for Cleveland, however.

He mentions them often on social media and still frequents the occasional Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Now, he has the city permanently etched on his body. Haden has a new tattoo he showed off on Instagram this week, seen in the Tweet below.

 

Fresh Ink

Joe wanted to get his fans involved with his latest ink.

He took to Twitter earlier this week and asked fans to create an edit that combined photos of him in his Pittsburgh and Cleveland uniforms.

User “@vc2art” ended up creating Haden’s favorite design.

Ultimately, that served as the inspiration for the tattoo.

Admittedly on a personal standpoint, I don’t have any tattoos.

However, asking strangers on the internet to design something to put on one’s body seems like it has disastrous potential.

Thankfully Haden seems to have some fans with solid creative skills.

 

Caring for Cleveland

It’s been a while since Browns fans have been able to cheer for Haden on the field.

As mentioned, though, there seems to be mutual love off the field between Joe and Clevelanders.

Even after he signed with Pittsburgh, Haden could be found courtside at Cavs’ games.

 

It’s cool to see his love for Cleveland despite not being from the area in addition to being released from the Browns.

Usually, it seems like guys just forget about cities once they leave.

That’s not the case with Joe.

 

House in Strongsville

This Tweet was too funny to leave out.

We all remember the “sources say Bill Cowher has just bought a house in Strongsville” days.

For entertainment purposes, why not play the same game with Haden? I’m all for it.

 

Is He Coming Back?

As an unrestricted free agent, Haden could be leaving Pittsburgh this offseason.

He dropped a “goodbye” message to Steelers fans back in March.

Signs point toward him finding a new playing home.

Could the cornerback make a return to Cleveland?

The possibility seems there, especially with room for veteran depth in the secondary.

How would Browns fans feel about Haden coming back?

Well, based on the replies to the following Tweet, it appears there’d be quite a split feeling on that.

His best playing days are certainly behind him.

He did have some good moments in Pittsburgh and made some clutch interceptions.

However, in tough matchups like with Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals, Haden struggled to keep up.

It’s unfair to expect him to shutdown top wideouts in single, man-to-man coverage.

However, in the right position, Joe can still make explosive plays that can change a game.

If the interest is there and the price is right, Haden could be coming back to Cleveland.

If not, well, the Browns will forever be a part of him in a literal sense with his new tattoo.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Jacob Phillips Shows He Is Putting In The Work This Offseason
D'Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Will D’Ernest Johnson See More Playing Time In 2022?
Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Would Ndamukong Suh Be A Good Signing For The Browns?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jacob Phillips Shows He Is Putting In The Work This Offseason

No more pages to load