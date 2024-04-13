Bleacher Report Names The Most Underpaid Player On Browns

In the world of modern sports, where contracts seem to be getting bigger and bigger, it almost seems counterintuitive to think of a professional athlete as being underpaid.

However, while certain players certainly garner blockbuster contracts worth tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, most players aren’t so lucky.

As such, Bleacher Report recently named the most underpaid player on every NFL team, including the Cleveland Browns.

According to the piece, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the most underpaid player on the team (via Brad Gagnon on Bleacher Report.)

Owusu-Koramoa, who was drafted by the Browns in the second round of 2021, had a breakout year last year.

He recorded 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions for the Browns, and was one of their most consistent defensive player week in and week out.

His 2023 campaign was impressive enough for him to get named to his first Pro Bowl.

However, because he’s still on his rookie contract, Owusu-Koramoah will make just $2.1 million in this final year.

That’s pocket change compared to most young Pro Bowl caliber linebackers, who typically make $10 million+.

You can bet your bottom dollar, though, that Owusu-Koramoah will fetch top dollar if he continues on his upward trajectory from last year.

However, it won’t be as much as fellow AFC North “most underpaid player,” Ja’Marr Chase.

Despite being a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best receivers in football, Chase is earning just $7.7 million per year, as he is also in the final year of his rookie contract.

If both teams want to keep their players happy and wrap them up for years to come, they should strongly consider extending them now, and not waiting until the end of the year.

NEXT:

Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event