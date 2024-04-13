Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

Although Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar has been retired from professional football for nearly three decades, he’s found other ways to keep busy.

Recently, he and several of his former teammates were able to take part in a speaking event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Kosar, who is no stranger to public speaking events, headed things up during the Browns Chalk Talk, where they were able to take a walk down memory lane (via Bernie Kosar on Twitter.)

I was honored to speak at the @ProFootballHOF today for their Brown’s legacy exhibit. It was great to catch up with old friends and relive some memories during our Chalk Talk. Go Browns! #UMatter 📷 pic.twitter.com/WPOvajbXXO — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) April 13, 2024

Kosar’s fellow teammates included one of his top pass catchers Brian Brennan, as well as other former teammates Reggie Langhorne and Webster Slaughter.

The speaking event was part of “A Legacy Unleashed,” a temporary Browns exhibit currently being held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Although the exhibit was only supposed to last for three weeks, it has been extended for an additional week until April 28.

Turnout has been so impressive and supportive of the event that extending the event seemed like the only viable option to ensure everyone got to see it.

“A Legacy Unleashed” offers fans and former players a chance to relive the playing days from the 50s to the 90s.

In addition to talks from former players, the exhibit includes artifacts, jewelry, and other once-in-a-lifetime items from the Cleveland Browns prior to their departure for Baltimore.

The event will conclude in late April with a Draft Day Chaulk Talk, so be sure to get there before the 28th if you want to relive some of Cleveland’s glory days.

