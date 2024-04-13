Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, April 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Clevelans Browns

 

Although Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar has been retired from professional football for nearly three decades, he’s found other ways to keep busy.

Recently, he and several of his former teammates were able to take part in a speaking event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Kosar, who is no stranger to public speaking events, headed things up during the Browns Chalk Talk, where they were able to take a walk down memory lane (via Bernie Kosar on Twitter.)

Kosar’s fellow teammates included one of his top pass catchers Brian Brennan, as well as other former teammates Reggie Langhorne and Webster Slaughter.

The speaking event was part of “A Legacy Unleashed,” a temporary Browns exhibit currently being held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Although the exhibit was only supposed to last for three weeks, it has been extended for an additional week until April 28.

Turnout has been so impressive and supportive of the event that extending the event seemed like the only viable option to ensure everyone got to see it.

“A Legacy Unleashed” offers fans and former players a chance to relive the playing days from the 50s to the 90s.

In addition to talks from former players, the exhibit includes artifacts, jewelry, and other once-in-a-lifetime items from the Cleveland Browns prior to their departure for Baltimore.

The event will conclude in late April with a Draft Day Chaulk Talk, so be sure to get there before the 28th if you want to relive some of Cleveland’s glory days.

NEXT:  Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Shows Off Dunking Abilities With Old Video

8 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Recently Hosted Top WR Prospect

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Set To Meet With Canadian LT Prospect

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains Why Browns Have Not Altered Deshaun Watson's Deal

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains What Deshaun Watson Needs To Stay 'Safe' With The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Analyst Shuts Down 1 Notion After Latest Nick Chubb News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans React To Today's Nick Chubb News

2 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13.

Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update

2 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Maurice Hurst Has Hilarious Reaction to Brazil Game News

3 days ago

D'Onta Foreman #21 of the Chicago Bears greets fans after a 16-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

D'Onta Foreman Picks Notable Jersey Number With The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Still Play International Game Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

New Browns QBs Have Picked Their Jersey Numbers

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Made Surprise Visit To Youth Team In Japan

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns QB Reportedly Working Out With 49ers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Learn Their Fate For Potential Brazil Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly May Get Passed On For Brazil Game

4 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Browns Defense

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Anthony Walker Jr. Explains Why He Left The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Greg Newsome

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Suggests Notable Defender For Browns To Target

4 days ago

Browns Nation