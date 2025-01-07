Bleacher Report Predicts Browns’ Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns finally have an opportunity to turn their franchise around.

Deshaun Watson’s contract makes him almost impossible to trade, not to mention his injury-proneness and woes on and off the field.

However, finishing the season as one of the worst teams in the league might help them make it all go away once and for all.

They have a chance to get Miami star QB Cam Ward and get a clean slate at the most crucial position in the game.

That’s why Dame Parson of Bleacher Report believes there’s no doubt that Andrew Berry will go with the young quarterback with that selection.

“Ward is the draft class’ most talented and gifted passer,” Parson said. “Stefanski needs a young quarterback that he can mold into his franchise QB. Ward’s abilities to put the ball down the field and drill tight-window throws are impressive. He flashes in pocket/on-time play with the innate ability to operate on the move and off-script with the best of them.”

Ward has all the physical tools to become a franchise quarterback.

His arm strength is only topped by his smooth touch, and he knows when he needs to fire his cannon or just tightly place the football.

He’s also much better than the average young quarterback at throwing in the middle of the field.

Ward can also extend plays with his legs, and while he’s a pass-first guy and doesn’t seem to have those scrambling instincts, he’s very fast and has a quick burst and lateral quickness.

Of course, he’s not a perfect prospect by any means.

He also needs to improve at going through his progressions and not giving up on his throws, and he tends to play hero ball more often than one would want.

Nevertheless, all of that can be coached out of his game, and the Browns need a cheap and long-term solution at the position.

