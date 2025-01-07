Browns Nation

Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Analyst Notes What Happened The Last Time Browns Had No. 2 Pick In Draft

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Notes What Happened The Last Time Browns Had No. 2 Pick In Draft
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

After finishing the recent campaign with a 3-14 record, the Cleveland Browns have secured the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It’s a position that Cleveland has enjoyed before, earning that coveted spot in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter reminded individuals of that draft in a recent X post while noting Cleveland last used a No. 2 pick during the 1991 process.

“Last time Browns had the No. 2 pick in the draft they traded with Eagles, who selected Carson Wentz in 2016. The only pick the team made in the slot was safety Eric Turner from UCLA in 1991,” Ruiter said.

In 2016, the Browns traded their second overall pick to the Eagles, and Philadelphia gave the franchise their No. 8 selection among other considerations.

Cleveland again swapped that pick with the Tennessee Titans to acquire the No. 15 selection.

Tennessee drafted Jack Conklin with the No. 8 pick.

Conklin was later added via free agency by the Browns, and he and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi are the only players from that draft still with the Browns.

When the Browns finally drafted in the first round, the team selected wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Coleman lasted just three seasons in the NFL.

Cleveland’s second-round pick in 2016 has enjoyed a stellar career in the NFL, just not with the team that drafted him.

The Browns took defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah with the first pick in the second round, and the player has enjoyed a nine-year career with stops in Kansas City and Miami.

Browns Nation