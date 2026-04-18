Draft Analyst Urges Browns To Make ‘Safe’ WR Pick

The Cleveland Browns have two positions of need that they are eyeing with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the circumstances surrounding their options are very different.

At offensive lineman, there are likely to be multiple prospects to choose from, be it Francis Mauigoa of Miami, Spencer Fano of Utah, Monroe Freeling of Georgia or Kadyn Proctor of Alabama. If the Browns want to satisfy that need first, they will face a complicated decision.

But if wide receiver is the preferred position, the choice is likely to be very simple. Carnell Tate of Ohio State has been the top-rated prospect in this class for almost the entire pre-draft process, and he also has local ties that would please the fan base.

NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein is urging the Browns to make that “safe” wide receiver pick at No. 6, and he said they should choose a lineman instead if Tate is off the board.

“I’m taking [a wide receiver] if it’s Carnell Tate. I’m not drafting any other wide receiver but Carnell Tate at 6. If he’s there, I’m jumping in. I’m taking him. I think Tate is really a very, very safe wide receiver. He’s a good route runner. He’s got very sticky hands. If he’s off the board, that really changes things. I’m not taking a wide receiver there,” Zierlein said.

How early should the Browns draft a WR? 🤔@LanceZierlein pic.twitter.com/dxvWn9XbUd — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 17, 2026

Tate is coming off two productive seasons at Ohio State, which has sent several wide receivers into the NFL as recent first-round picks. That talented group includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

That level of talent could be working against Tate, however, as it is unknown how he will perform as a team’s true No. 1 wideout. At Ohio State, he has primarily been the No. 2 target in the passing game, filling that role last season behind sophomore Jeremiah Smith.

If the Browns do draft Tate, Zierlein suggests that they could then try to trade up to better place themselves to get the remaining offensive lineman they want. If Tate comes off the board in the first five picks, most likely to the New York Giants at No. 5 overall, Cleveland could stand pat and choose from the deeper group of remaining wideouts.

The Browns have two clear objectives in mind heading toward this year’s draft, and how they complete them will be very interesting to watch.

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Browns Projected To Make Draft-Day Trade