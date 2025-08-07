Browns Nation

Thursday, August 7, 2025
Brady Quinn Calls Out ‘Big Lie’ About Shedeur Sanders

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Brady Quinn Calls Out ‘Big Lie’ About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

There has been plenty of discussion about Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders since the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and throughout it all, he has tried to block out the noise so he can focus on his goal of becoming this team’s starting quarterback.

The media is still wrestling with the fact that Sanders wasn’t the first-round pick he was projected to be, and former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn recently called out one “big lie” about Sanders.

During a recent episode of ‘Two Pros and a Cup of Joe,’ Quinn addressed Louis Riddick’s concerns about Sanders starting the Browns’ first preseason game, where he hinted that the Browns are setting him up to fail by starting him after not giving him nearly any first-team reps in camp up to this point.

“I want everyone out there to know – that is one of the biggest lies. It’s one of the biggest reasons why people get frustrated with ESPN’s content. It’s because they have people that go on TV and they say things that literally are not true.”

Quinn went on to add that almost no rookie gets excessive reps in camp to avoid overwhelming them too early, and pointed out that’s the point of the preseason in general.

Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett are nursing hamstring injuries,  so it’s a perfect time for Sanders to get some reps.

Quinn called out ESPN for saying things simply to get a reaction.

All Sanders needs to focus on is getting better, and so far, that’s all he has been doing.

