Analyst Believes This Draft Could Change Everything For Browns

The reviews are in, and many people are excited about what Andrew Berry put together in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Daryl Ruiter and Nick Pedone of 92.3 The Fan sat down to react to the Browns’ draft class and the positive buzz it has generated across the NFL, and both men had something meaningful to say about what this weekend could mean for the franchise going forward.

Ruiter went straight to the point about what this class needs to deliver to truly change the trajectory of the organization.

“If the on paper is as good as last year’s class, the Browns should be able to turn things around here in rather quick order,” Ruiter said.

"If the on-paper is as good as last year's class, the Browns should be able to turn things around here in rather quick order. As Browns fans, I have to imagine the people out there are pumped about this draft from Andrew Berry." 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN and @NickPedone12 react to the… pic.twitter.com/GMtj7K3AYJ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 26, 2026

Last year’s draft class brought in Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Mason Graham, and Carson Schwesinger. Schwesinger won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Graham anchored the defensive line. Quinshon Judkins showed that he can be the running back of the future. If this 2026 class hits at even a similar rate, the Browns are not a rebuild project anymore. They are a contender in the making.

Pedone echoed the excitement that has been building since Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

“As Browns fans, I have to imagine the people out there are pumped about this draft from Andrew Berry,” Pedone said.

Spencer Fano filled a big hole at left tackle. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston give the Browns’ QB two quality weapons to throw to. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren fills an immediate need in the secondary. Austin Barber adds depth and versatility up front. The later rounds brought in developmental pieces at linebacker, tight end, quarterback, and more.

Ruiter is right. If this class performs anything close to what it looks like on paper, the Browns are not waiting years for this rebuild to pay off. The window could open faster than anyone expects.

Cleveland fans have every reason to be pumped. This front office has earned that excitement.

NEXT:

Browns Just Signed An Undrafted Corner With Something To Prove