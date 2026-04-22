Brian Baldinger Knows Exactly What Browns Must Do In Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. Like other teams around the league, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to find a lot of the answers they’ve been seeking throughout the offseason in the draft.

Some of their biggest perceived areas of need are at wide receiver and the offensive line, as they have struggled at those over the past several seasons. Having two first-round picks gives them more than enough ammunition to go after quality options at these two positions, should the front office go in that direction, which fans and analysts are hoping.

People seem to be torn about what position the Browns should pursue first, but their decision will be heavily impacted by who’s available. Analyst Brian Baldinger talked about this in a recent appearance on the NFL Network, indicating that this team would be foolish not to pursue Carnell Tate if he’s still on the board.

“I find it hard to believe that they would pass up on Carnell Tate from Ohio State if he is available,” Baldinger said, adding, “They need a real capable guy who can come in and maybe be the No. 1.”

.@BaldyNFL has @OhioStateFB WR Carnell Tate staying in state in this draft 👇 pic.twitter.com/2VjB2wK4qG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 21, 2026

As Baldinger called out, Tate has been identified as the nearly-consensus WR1 of this class, a player who could instantly come into an NFL roster and make a difference from day 1. He was an unbelievable athlete on a loaded Ohio State roster, which has seemingly been a factory for elite wideouts in recent seasons.

The Browns haven’t had an elite wide receiver of this caliber in years, and while Jerry Jeudy has been solid in his two years with the organization, Tate has the ceiling to be significantly better. Their offense has lacked juice and enthusiasm over the past few seasons, and adding a player like Tate could instantly change that, assuming he plays anywhere close to his potential.

It will be interesting to see who will be under center for the Browns this year, which will impact how their skill-position players perform. With that being said, if the scouting reports are accurate on Tate, it doesn’t matter who’s throwing him the ball; he’ll make it work and showcase his elite athleticism.

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