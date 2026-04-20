Analyst Warns Browns About Passing On Ohio State Playmaker

The way the Cleveland Browns approach the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft may reveal a lot about some of the players they already have on their roster. In fact, if they trade down, it could reveal the most about Shedeur Sanders’ future.

Standing pat and selecting an offensive lineman could give Sanders better protection, but it’s unlikely that a rookie would make a significant immediate impact at that position. A wide receiver, however, could provide the passing game with a significant boost by giving Sanders a true No. 1 target right away.

Analyst Tony Rizzo is warning the Browns about passing on Ohio State playmaker Carnell Tate, saying that not drafting the wide receiver would be “another example of how the Browns are screwing over Shedeur.”

“Sources said they’re open to moving [the No. 6 pick]. Another move-back would give the Browns more capital in the draft. Are the Browns drafting for Shedeur Sanders this year to help him? Just another example of how the Browns are screwing over Shedeur. Every other team in the league is drafting for their quarterback. If the Browns really cared and tried to support their quarterback, they would draft Carnell Tate at No. 6,” Rizzo said.

"Just another example of how the Browns are screwing over Shedeur, every other team in the league is drafting for their QB," – Rizz on if the pass on Carnell Tate 😯 https://t.co/cIybipCtn8 pic.twitter.com/BZynAsW1Z7 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 20, 2026

It is highly unlikely that one potential breakout star will completely turn around Sanders’ career after an underwhelming rookie season. But it definitely wouldn’t hurt.

The Browns have already rebuilt their offensive line this offseason with the additions of Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, a necessary measure after they ranked among the worst teams in the league in pass protection last season. So, even though a need at left tackle remains, it is not as pressing as it would have been otherwise.

The Browns also had the fewest receiving yards in the NFL from their wide receivers last season. Top wideout Jerry Jeudy had his production fall almost in half from 2024, and Cedric Tillman was sidelined with injuries, including multiple concussions.

With no upgrades acquired so far this offseason, that position is arguably Cleveland’s greatest need. If the Browns truly want to determine if Sanders can be their quarterback of the future, giving him another viable pass catcher to go along with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. would provide a more representative evaluation.

Cleveland could address wide receiver at No. 24 overall, but whoever that prospect might be may not have the immediate upside Tate could provide.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Who Todd Monken Wants At No. 6