Brian Baldinger Raves About Browns Rookie After Debut

The Cleveland Browns opened their 2025 preseason on Friday by walloping the Carolina Panthers 30-10, and after days of the media pushing back on the team for deciding to start fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders, he shut them all up by throwing for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sanders wasn’t the only rookie who showed out on Friday, as NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger made sure to shed some light on another high-profile rookie who had a stellar performance in the game.

Baldinger shared a clip of second-rounder Carson Schwesinger and his six tackles in 13 snaps against the Panthers, praising him for the great instincts he showed when it comes to getting to the ball.

Schwesinger is going to step into a big role right away since Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is out for the year due to the neck injury he suffered last season, and by all accounts so far, he appears to be up to the task.

This defense needs playmakers in the worst way, and Schwesinger was exactly that during his time at UCLA, especially last season when he stuffed the stat sheet with 136 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Schwesinger was a bit of a surprise as the 33rd overall pick, but it’s clear why the Browns liked him.

This team lacked playmakers in the worst way in the front seven last season, and this rookie can be exactly that if given the opportunity when the regular season begins.

