Brian Baldinger Raves About Browns’ Undrafted Rookie

Undrafted players face an uphill battle every training camp. For Adin Huntington, that climb turned into one of the Cleveland Browns’ biggest preseason success stories.

The defensive lineman arrived in Cleveland without fanfare or guarantees, carrying only his work ethic and determination from a lengthy college journey.

His breakout moment came during the preseason finale against the Rams, where his dominant performance caught the eye of NFL analyst Brian Baldinger.

“I don’t believe anybody had a better Saturday afternoon than Adin Huntington, number 66 of the Cleveland Browns. A three-way player: Adin Huntington out of Tulane, by way of Louisiana Monroe, by way of Kent State,” Baldinger said.

.@Browns @45Runitup had himself a great Saturday Afternoon demonstrating a rare skill set. Welcome to Cleveland Adin!!! Well done is always better than Well said. #dawgpound #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/8QswvONSin — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 24, 2025

That standout showing against Los Angeles sealed Huntington’s path to the regular-season roster.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the news Sunday, rewarding the young lineman for his consistent effort throughout August.

Huntington’s versatility sets him apart from typical defensive linemen. He dominated 29 defensive snaps against the Rams, using his combination of strength and athleticism to beat blocks and disrupt plays.

Baldinger praised his ability to flatten opposing linemen and force turnovers, calling him a “freak athlete.”

The Browns also utilized Huntington in many roles on offense.

His physical style translates perfectly to these roles, delivering punishing blocks that create running lanes.

Special teams became another showcase for his abilities. Huntington proved his worth on kick and punt coverage, assignments that are uncommon for defensive linemen but highlight his unique skill set.

His rise reflects exactly what Cleveland values in its players. The Browns needed someone who could provide depth along the defensive front while contributing in multiple phases.

Huntington delivered on all fronts, earning praise from coaches and teammates for his football intelligence and willingness to embrace any assignment given to him.

