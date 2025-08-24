Eagles Cut Ties With Former Browns QB

NFL roster cuts continued across the league Sunday as teams finalized their 53-man rosters ahead of the regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles made several moves to shore up their depth chart, including a decision that affects a former Cleveland Browns quarterback.

After adding Sam Howell from Minnesota, the Eagles waived Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday as part of their roster adjustments.

Former Browns draft pick. https://t.co/WaSuKwohtT — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 24, 2025

Thompson-Robinson managed limited opportunities during Philadelphia’s preseason.

He completed 10 of 16 passes for 73 yards with one interception while competing for the third-string role behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee, who is dealing with a finger injury.

Thompson-Robinson arrived in Philadelphia through a March trade with Cleveland that sent Kenny Pickett to the Browns.

Cleveland selected Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of UCLA. He appeared in seven games last season with two starts but struggled with consistency.

His numbers reflected those challenges with a 51% completion rate, 440 yards, zero touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The 25-year-old showed flashes of talent but turnovers became a persistent issue. Cleveland decided to move in a different direction during the offseason.

Thompson-Robinson will likely land on a practice squad if he clears waivers. However, opportunities remain available across the league.

Teams often value developmental quarterbacks who can contribute on practice squads while working to refine their skills and reduce mistakes that derailed their early NFL experience.

