Brian Baldinger Shows Video Of How Deshaun Watson Is Struggling

The Deshaun Watson experiment in Cleveland is showing signs of strain, with the Browns stumbling to a 1-4 start and Watson struggling to recapture his former playing level.

In his first five games this season, Watson’s statistics paint a concerning picture: a 60.2% completion rate, 852 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

More tellingly, Watson’s total touchdown count as a Brown (19) falls short of the number of lawsuits he’s settled since his trade to Cleveland in 2022.

A recent analysis by NFL analyst Brian Baldinger of a play during the Browns’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders further highlights Watson’s on-field struggles.

Baldinger’s breakdown reveals a missed opportunity on a 1st down play at the 7-yard line.

As Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy executed crossing routes, the Commanders’ defense doubled Cooper, leaving Jeudy wide open.

Despite clear vision and an easy touchdown opportunity, Watson opted to run, resulting in a sack.

Baldinger’s critique was sharp: “You watch this and go why? It’s just this easy…. That’s all he needs to be looking at.”

.@browns the QB is obviously struggling. This lack of execution on basic concepts defines his struggles. No way can you miss this opportunity. It is an NFL layup. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/PZwRMJLaX3 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 8, 2024

He added, “Deshaun has to make this throw. You can’t miss this. It’s a gimme, a layup. This is the worst thing that can happen. You sack yourself and you get crushed.”

The Browns find themselves in a challenging position with Watson.

They’re only in the third year of his fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract signed in 2022.

Complicating matters are Watson’s substantial cap hits exceeding $72 million in both 2025 and 2026, effectively ruling out any trade possibilities.

While fans and media voices call for Jameis Winston to take the reins, such a move seems unlikely with his contract situation.

NEXT:

Radio Host Believes Kevin Stefanski Is Part Of The Problem With Browns