Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 8, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Brian Baldinger Shows Video Of How Deshaun Watson Is Struggling

Brian Baldinger Shows Video Of How Deshaun Watson Is Struggling

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Deshaun Watson experiment in Cleveland is showing signs of strain, with the Browns stumbling to a 1-4 start and Watson struggling to recapture his former playing level.

In his first five games this season, Watson’s statistics paint a concerning picture: a 60.2% completion rate, 852 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

More tellingly, Watson’s total touchdown count as a Brown (19) falls short of the number of lawsuits he’s settled since his trade to Cleveland in 2022.

A recent analysis by NFL analyst Brian Baldinger of a play during the Browns’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders further highlights Watson’s on-field struggles.

Baldinger’s breakdown reveals a missed opportunity on a 1st down play at the 7-yard line.

As Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy executed crossing routes, the Commanders’ defense doubled Cooper, leaving Jeudy wide open.

Despite clear vision and an easy touchdown opportunity, Watson opted to run, resulting in a sack.

Baldinger’s critique was sharp: “You watch this and go why? It’s just this easy…. That’s all he needs to be looking at.”

He added, “Deshaun has to make this throw. You can’t miss this. It’s a gimme, a layup. This is the worst thing that can happen. You sack yourself and you get crushed.”

The Browns find themselves in a challenging position with Watson.

They’re only in the third year of his fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract signed in 2022.

Complicating matters are Watson’s substantial cap hits exceeding $72 million in both 2025 and 2026, effectively ruling out any trade possibilities.

While fans and media voices call for Jameis Winston to take the reins, such a move seems unlikely with his contract situation.

NEXT:  Radio Host Believes Kevin Stefanski Is Part Of The Problem With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Nick Wright Names The 'Only Escape' For Browns With Deshaun Watson

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Radio Host Believes Kevin Stefanski Is Part Of The Problem With Browns

4 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

2 Browns Linebackers Had Impressive PFF Grades In Week 5

4 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Insider Reveals Browns Make 6 Roster Moves On Tuesday

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Believes Kevin Stefanski's Reputation 'Is On The Line'

8 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Blake Whiteheart #86 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Release TE From 53-Man Roster

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball past Elijah Chatman #94 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals 1 Option To Move On From Deshaun Watson

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Wild Stat About Browns' Offense On 3rd Down

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Josh Cribbs Believes Browns Should Make 1 Move With Coaching Staff

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Fears The Browns' Culture Is About To Be 'Broken'

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Shares 1 Wild Stat About Amari Cooper

11 hours ago

TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet lays on the field in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Insider Reveals Eagles Expect 2 Players To Return Against Browns

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Has A Trade Suggestion For The Browns

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Rips Browns For Getting Rid Of Joe Flacco

13 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Report: Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson Has Been Resolved

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals One Roster Move Browns Should Make

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Radio Host Believes Team Is 'Getting Worse' After Commanders Contest

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Gives Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Highest Grade Against Commanders

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Dan Patrick Says Browns Should Be 'Embarrassed' For Not Re-Signing Joe Flacco

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Has Surprising Take On Play-Calling Role

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deshaun Watson Had 1 Surprising Stat After Commanders Contest

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson's Role

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants knocks the ball out of the hands of Jordan Akins #88 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Interesting Stat To Show Inept Browns Offense Is In 2024

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Browns Radio Host Has A Strong Message For Browns After Sunday Loss

1 day ago

Browns Nation