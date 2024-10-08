Radio Host Believes Kevin Stefanski Is Part Of The Problem With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ offense is facing significant challenges under Kevin Stefanski’s leadership, with quarterback Deshaun Watson struggling to find his rhythm.

At 1-4, the team has failed to surpass 300 total yards in any game this season, a first for Stefanski.

The offense is averaging a meager 3.8 yards per play, and they’ve scored fewer than 20 points in all five games, marking their longest such drought since 1999.

Radio host Nick Wilson of 92.3 The Fan believes Stefanski bears partial responsibility for the team’s offensive woes.

In a recent segment, Wilson stated, “Yes! I do think he’s (Kevin Stefanski) part of the problem. Benching Deshaun, maybe gets you 30% of the way there.”

While acknowledging Watson’s poor performance, Wilson questioned the lack of accountability for other aspects of the team’s struggles.

“Deshaun played awfully on Sunday. No disagreement. But where is the blame for the defense, where is the blame for just overall leadership?” Wilson asked.

.@NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin got into a debate on whether #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been part of the problem or is part of the solution with this offense, team at 1-4➡️ pic.twitter.com/CFhBGLcCZH — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 8, 2024

He criticized the tendency to absolve Stefanski of responsibility for various aspects of the team’s performance, questioning, “What does he do?”

Stefanski, for his part, isn’t avoiding responsibility. He’s emphasized that the team’s issues extend beyond Watson, encompassing the entire squad and his own coaching decisions.

Despite calls from some fans for a quarterback change, Stefanski remains committed to Watson, insisting, “This isn’t just a one-person problem.”

Frustration, however, is increasing over Stefanski’s offensive game plans.

With the recent unexpected firing of Robert Saleh by the Jets, speculation has arisen about Stefanski’s job security if he fails to reverse the team’s fortunes soon.

