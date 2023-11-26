Broncos Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Browns Matchup

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City, the Broncos have made some last-minute roster changes.

Per DNVR’s Zac Stevens on Twitter, the Broncos have elevated two players to their active roster, wide receiver David Sills and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster.

The Broncos have elevated NT Tyler Lancaster and WR David Sills for Sunday’s game against the Browns. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 25, 2023

Both Lancaster and Sills are veterans in the league who are playing in their first season with the Broncos.

While neither has seen any significant playing time thus far, as Sills has yet to collect a reception and Lancaster has a total of one tackle for the year, their elevation seems to imply a vote of confidence in their abilities, should they be necessary.

In his career, Lancaster has 109 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, while Sills has collected 13 catches for 123 yards.

However, Denver is expected to have all of their key pieces for their Week 12 matchup with the Browns, so barring a gameday injury, Lancaster and Sills are likely just insurance.

The Broncos are the hottest team in football right now, and they enter Week 12 riding a four-game winning streak, including an impressive victory against the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 8.

They will have their hands full, however, as the Browns have a three-game winning streak of their own, and they have won five of their last six games.

Today’s game also has playoff implications, as the Broncos suddenly find themselves back in the hunt, while the Browns have the second-best record in the AFC.