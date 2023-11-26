Stats Highlight Browns Star’s Impact In Clutch Time

Since entering the league in 2017, Myles Garrett has consistently been one of the top defensive players in football.

The Cleveland Browns star is currently leading the league in sacks, and his name is already in the running for both the Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards.

However, in addition to his overall defensive performance, Garrett has been one of the best defensive ends in football in late-game situations.

According to Pro Football Focus, Garrett is leading the league in both sacks and pass rush win rate in the fourth quarter and overtime (via PFF on Twitter.)

Myles Garrett in the 4Q/OT this season: 🟠 5.0 sacks (T-1st)

🟤 36.7% pass rush win rate (1st) pic.twitter.com/VRmQZuTnTP — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2023

Five fourth-quarter/OT sacks are more than most players have in the entire season!

Additionally, for those who don’t know, pass rush win rate refers to a player’s ability to beat their block within 2.5 seconds after the snap.

In other words, Garrett leads the league at beating his blocker and pressuring the quarterback in the fourth quarter.

Considering that Garrett also leads the league with an overall pass rush grade of 93.6 percent, it should come as no surprise that he tops the list in the fourth quarter.

Part of the reason for Garrett’s success in the fourth quarter this year has been because of his increased focus on fitness and conditioning.

However, the Browns have also been trying to give Garrett more breaks throughout the game so that he’s playing at his best when it matters most.

Garrett’s minute restrictions are certainly paying dividends thus far, and we’ll hope his success continues today against the Denver Broncos.