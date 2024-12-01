Browns Nation

Sunday, December 1, 2024
Broncos Insider Says Team Is Better Off Without Jerry Jeudy

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 7-5 Denver Broncos have been rolling of late and are heading into Monday night’s matchup with the 3-8 Cleveland Browns having won seven of their last ten games.

The Browns will be looking to string together consecutive victories for the first time this season after a spirited victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an iconic snow game.

Denver’s offense has blossomed under rookie quarterback Bo Nix, which has been a bit of a surprise given that the team traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Browns in the offseason.

One insider says the Broncos have benefited from this move simply because Jeudy is no longer on the roster.

Troy Renck of The Denver Post wrote an article Sunday morning saying the two parties have both been better off without each other and that Jeudy has thrived in his new environment in ways he likely wouldn’t have had the Broncos kept him.

“Jerry Jeudy needed consistency, and could not overcome the carousel of chaos with head coaches (four) and starting quarterbacks (seven). As the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2020, Jeudy was not bad. He just wasn’t good enough, especially as his salary increased and his interest waned when he was not the primary target last season,” Renck said.

Renck: The verdict is in: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy better off without each other

Jeudy has been thriving over the past month since Jameis Winston took over as quarterback for the Browns.

He has looked like the player the Broncos thought they were getting when they selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

It should be a fun reunion on Monday, and we’ll see if Jeudy can show out and make the Broncos regret moving on from him.

