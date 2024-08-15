Brook Park Mayor Rejects 1 Offer For Browns To Build Domed Stadium

The debate over the future of the Cleveland Browns’ home stadium continues as politicians from both municipalities are now debating what a future domed stadium in Brook Park would mean for the community of 18,000 residents.

This week, Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin offered a new idea as he proposed a potential land swap during an interview on 92.3 The Fan, allowing the two cities to exchange parcels of land so Cleveland would retain the rights to the potential future home of the Browns.

Brook Park Mayor Ed Orcutt was not in favor of that idea.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” Thursday morning, Orcutt quickly shot down the potential idea of exchanging properties (via Twitter).

“That’s the first time of ever hearing of that,” Orcutt said, later adding, “I’m a reasonable person that would look at any type of deal, but initially, I would just say no.”

Brook Park mayor Ed Orcutt tells @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony he's not interested in one particular offer from the city of Cleveland in future #Browns stadium discussions pic.twitter.com/LEJbKTCo5s — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 15, 2024

Orcutt said that the project for the Browns to build a domed stadium on the property the organization acquired rights to is “pretty simple.”

The Browns would build on property that is near an interstate system, and the city is looking to produce revenue from the property after the parcel of land has been vacant for more than a dozen years, Orcutt explained.

Orcutt attempted to debunk Griffin’s suggestion that Brook Park would be ill-prepared to handle the Browns’ game-day influx of attendees, surmising that his time in the military would serve him – and the city of Brook Park – well to handle the situation should the NFL franchise choose to build the domed stadium.

NEXT:

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Reveals His Reasons To Wear Ghanaian Attire