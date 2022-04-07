Brother Of Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Found Dead

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vowed to re-watch every minute of his rookie season and come back better in 2022.

But Cleveland Browns fans will excuse him if he steps away for a while.

Owusu-Koramoah received the worst kind of news one can receive this week.

Hampton, Virginia police found Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, JOK’s older brother, dead in his home.

Our sympathies are with the Owusu-Koramoah family. Joshua's loss will be felt by the many individuals in our athletics program and campus community whose lives he touched with his kindness and caring. pic.twitter.com/Ef0dXSYx8T — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) April 7, 2022

The younger brother played high school football alongside Jeremiah at Bethel High School.

Joshua was an excellent student, and also played basketball and soccer and sang in his church choir.

While Jeremiah went on to star at Notre Dame, Joshua was a backup linebacker at William and Mary.

He majored in Chemistry, was on the Athletic Policy Advocacy Committee, and was graduated in 2020.

Death Investigated As Homicide

Few details are available about Owusu-Koramoah’s condition.

But police responded to a call about a dead man found in an apartment just before 10 am Tuesday.

Hampton Fire Rescue pronounced Owusu-Koramoah dead at the scene.

And there was evidence of a fire in the residence.

BREAKING: Police ID Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, the brother of an NFL player, as man who apparently died in Hampton fire. His death is now being investigated as a homicide. https://t.co/meeFYm7inT — Daily Press (@Daily_Press) April 6, 2022

One of the first to arrive after the emergency workers was Drew Barker, an old high school teammate.

He was supposed to meet Joshua for breakfast at 9 am and went to check on him when he didn’t show.

Barker told the Daily Press,

“(Joshua) was the most punctual, respectful, humble and reliable person I know. When we found out it was him it was demoralizing trying to figure out how this happened.”

As with any unnatural death, Hampton police will open a homicide investigation.

No Word From JOK

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is just back from Africa where he held a football camp in Ghana.

Joshua was among the fans posting comments of support about JOK’s efforts.

JOK met with the Ghanian vice-president to discuss sports development opportunities.

There is no official word from the family about Joshua’s death.

Teachable! That’s one of the best character traits to have. https://t.co/AkMUrZ06VJ — Joshua Owusu (@Kidd_Owu) April 2, 2022

And the Browns linebacker has not posted anything since returning from Africa.

Browns Nation extends our condolences to the Owusu-Koramoah family.

Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah was just 23 years old.

Hampton Police have an anonymous tip line at (888) 562-5887 if anyone has information.