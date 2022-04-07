Browns Nation News And Notes (4/7/22)

It is Thursday, April 7, 2022, and one of the Cleveland Browns‘ own is dealing with a horrible family tragedy.

That is unfortunately our lead story in Thursday’s Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Tragedy For JOK’s Family

Late Wednesday night, it was reported that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah‘s 23-year-old brother Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah died in a house fire in Hampton, Virginia.

The death is being ruled a homicide.

This is is horrible news for JOK and his family, and our prayers and consoling thoughts are sent out to them.

Brother of Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah killed in Virginia homicide: Police https://t.co/OghbNmMyg4 — fox8news (@fox8news) April 7, 2022

2. New Player Numbers

The Browns have a wave of new players.

Chase Winovich had a Twitter campaign to help select his number, but the rest selected theirs more quietly.

Here is a rundown of the new player numbers, and they are mainly single-digit ones thus far.

New #Browns numbers: Amari Cooper: 2

Deshaun Watson: 4

Jacoby Brissett: 7

Jakeem Grant: 9

Corey Bojorquez: 13

Chase Winovich: 69

Taven Bryan: 99 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 6, 2022

In addition to the above changes, Anthony Walker Jr. relinquished number 4 to Deshaun Watson and will wear number 5 in 2022.

#Browns Anthony Walker is changing to number 5. QB Deshaun Watson will wear 4 pic.twitter.com/BEDRmGlpOP — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 21, 2022

3. Throwback Thursday Testaverde Style

Vinny Testaverde was an interesting player.

He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1987 NFL Draft.

Testaverde had a big accuracy problem early in his career, throwing 35 interceptions in 15 games in 1988.

Regardless, he went on to have a 21-year career with 7 teams including a three-year stint with the Browns from 1993 through 1995.

He could be in football shape and ready to go if a QB1 was hurt.

His last stint in 2007 at the age of 44 was with the Carolina Panthers in relief for the injured Jake Delhomme.

Testaverde is not in the Hall of Fame, but he has thrown for the most yards (46,233) and touchdowns (275) of any eligible quarterback not inducted.

His longevity at the quarterback position is now overshadowed by Tom Brady.

Happy Thursday Browns Fans!