Browns Activate Conklin; Add Wide Receiver Dillon

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Jack Conklin could return to the football field today, just in time for the Cleveland Browns‘ second public session.

The team moved Conklin off the PUP list and announced the signing of wide receiver Derrick Dillon.

Conklin entered camp in the final stretch of rehab from a serious knee injury.

Between the knee and an early-season elbow injury, Conklin only entered 7 games in 2021.

Cleveland hopes he regains his 2020 Pro Bowl form to protect Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson.

Offensive line health was just one factor in the Browns disappointing season a year ago.

Conklin at full strength solidifies the right tackle spot recently frequented by Blake Hance and James Hudson.

Swing tackle Chris Hubbard is also back to full health as training camp continues.

And Jedrick Wills’ bothersome ankle injury appears to be resolved, too.

 

Dillon Replaces WR Weston 

Cleveland released UDFA Isaiah Weston with an injury designation to make room for Dillon.

Kevin Stefanski’s newest wideout spent the 2021 season on the New York Giants practice squad.

Dillon also played for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL after his collegiate days at LSU.

At 5’11” and 185 pounds, Dillon won’t remind folks of the 6’4″ 214-pound Weston.

Weston drew comparisons to DK Metcalf when he was signed as a UDFA out of Northern Iowa.

But he was carted off the field Saturday with a knee injury, ending his brief stint with the Browns.

Rookie David Bell (foot) and second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz (knee) also remain sidelined.

As does free agent Javon Wims, who landed on the non-football illness list.

 

Browns Added Safety Help

Another familiar face at the Browns’ practice this weekend was safety Javonte Moffatt.

Moffatt originally signed with the Browns as an UDFA before the 2020 season.

Before Andrew Berry could re-up the young safety, he signed with the New York Jets in March.

Cleveland plucked the former Middle Tennessee State star off waivers on Friday.

He got into 5 games last season and has been active for 14 over his first 2 seasons.

Moffatt has a shot to stick around as the Browns fifth safety at this point.

Denzel Ward is still on the PUP list with a foot injury but was spotted doing sprints today.

Anthony Walker (groin) and Sheldon Day (back) remain on the non-football injury list.

