Browns Insider Asks An Important QB Question

For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a six-game suspension, per the recommendation of former federal judge Sue Robinson.

She made her decision after both camps presented their cases during the three-day hearing and the merits were reviewed through deliberations.

The NFL presented the cases of five of the 24 women who filed civil charges against the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Meanwhile, Watson’s camp, with the help of lawyer Jeffrey Kessler, argued based on previous judgment bestowed by the league.

Robinson’s suggestion worked out in the Browns’ favor because the league was pushing for an indefinite suspension.

If that happened, he would be out of action for at least the entire 2022 season and possibly the early part of 2023.

But despite this victory by Watson and the Browns, the end is not yet in sight because the league can appeal the recommendation.

Still, they may get additional games but not the entire season they wished.

Yet if nothing changes and Watson will still get six games, the Browns will have a difficult football-related decision to make.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “The question in Cleveland now… do the #Browns ride it out with Jacoby Brissett for 6 games (pending appeal)? Or, do they make a move for Jimmy Garoppolo to bridge the gap. Worth watching.”

Better Give The Ball To Brissett

If they trade for Garoppolo, they would have to shoulder a huge portion of his base salary for 2022.

However, do they really improve on offense by signing him?

Remember, the San Francisco 49ers reached last season’s NFC Championship Game in spite of his inconsistency.

Therefore, if Garoppolo will remain inconsistent through six games, it would be better to give the reins to Brissett.

He isn’t that bad in terms of leading teams and getting a 3-3 record would be a great jumpstart for Watson.