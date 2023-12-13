Browns Add Defender To Active Roster Before Week 15 Game

Coming on the heels of a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns continue to make roster moves.

On Tuesday, the team promoted defensive end Sam Kamara to the active roster, per Jake Trotter on Twitter.

#Browns calling up DE Sam Kamara to the active roster, per his agent Matt Leist of LAA Sports — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 12, 2023

Kamara has been with Cleveland since 2022 and was an undrafted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Collegiately, Kamara played at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York.

While suiting up for the Seawolves, Kamara started as a true freshman in 2016, the first true freshman to do so in the program’s history.

During his junior year in 2018, Kamara racked up nine sacks and bagged 42 tackles, leading to second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) honors.

Kamara was named a team captain before his senior year in 2019 but played in only five games before being sidelined with an injury.

In 2020, the NCAA granted Kamara an injury waiver to return for a fifth season.

However, the Covid pandemic pushed the Seawolves’ season into the following spring.

In his extra year as a starter, Kamara picked up a dozen tackles and two sacks during the three-game season.

He was then named first-team All-CAA.

As an undrafted free agent of the Bears, Kamara was moved to linebacker and spent most of the 2021 season shuttling back and forth from the practice squad to Chicago’s active roster.

During that time, he played in eight games and had 10 combined tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass defended.

After being released by Chicago in September of 2022, the Browns added Kamara to their practice squad.

He appeared in one game last season before being waived and re-signed by the team this past August.