Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito’s Agent

Tommy DeVito has taken the football and chicken cutlet worlds by storm.

As an individual with an aggressively Italian name, I can appreciate that.

Apparently so can former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.

It’s not just DeVito that Thomas enjoys; however, it’s his agent.

Thomas reacted on Twitter to a viral photo of the quarterback’s agent from Monday Night Football and said it’s given him some inspiration for next Halloween.

Thank you! Now I have my Halloween costume for 2024 https://t.co/okDKbUCXYy — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 12, 2023

I imagine Thomas won’t be the only one sporting the look of Sean Stellato, DeVito’s well-dressed agent, although Thomas in that outfit might be enough to scare anyone in debt to Italian mobsters.

It is impressive how much the DeVito story continues to grow.

“Flacco Fever” in Cleveland would normally be the talk of the league.

An aging quarterback pulled from the couch to help lead the Browns to a potential postseason birth is storybook-worthy, yet, scrolling through social media on Tuesday, it’s hard to get through five posts without seeing DeVito or his agent.

DeVito has earned his flowers, though, as he’s gone from third-string to three straight wins, the guy is playing some good football.

The Browns won’t see him this year, although the media would be all over a Flacco versus DeVito showdown.

Maybe the spotlight out of Cleveland and in New York favors the Browns.

Cleveland is quietly ascending into the AFC playoff picture with, again, a guy who was on his couch a few weeks ago.

With a couple more wins, “Flacco Fever” might garner more national attention.

Don’t forget, though. Come Halloween 2024, someone get eyes on Joe Thomas.