Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito’s Agent

Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito’s Agent

By

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Tommy DeVito has taken the football and chicken cutlet worlds by storm.

As an individual with an aggressively Italian name, I can appreciate that.

Apparently so can former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.

It’s not just DeVito that Thomas enjoys; however, it’s his agent.

Thomas reacted on Twitter to a viral photo of the quarterback’s agent from Monday Night Football and said it’s given him some inspiration for next Halloween.

I imagine Thomas won’t be the only one sporting the look of Sean Stellato, DeVito’s well-dressed agent, although Thomas in that outfit might be enough to scare anyone in debt to Italian mobsters.

It is impressive how much the DeVito story continues to grow.

“Flacco Fever” in Cleveland would normally be the talk of the league.

An aging quarterback pulled from the couch to help lead the Browns to a potential postseason birth is storybook-worthy, yet, scrolling through social media on Tuesday, it’s hard to get through five posts without seeing DeVito or his agent.

DeVito has earned his flowers, though, as he’s gone from third-string to three straight wins, the guy is playing some good football.

The Browns won’t see him this year, although the media would be all over a Flacco versus DeVito showdown.

Maybe the spotlight out of Cleveland and in New York favors the Browns.

Cleveland is quietly ascending into the AFC playoff picture with, again, a guy who was on his couch a few weeks ago.

With a couple more wins, “Flacco Fever” might garner more national attention.

Don’t forget, though. Come Halloween 2024, someone get eyes on Joe Thomas.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Rocco Nuosci
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Had Classy Gesture With His O-Line Just Days After Joining Browns

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Numbers Show Browns Have Major Success Against Winning Teams This Season

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players Joe Flacco and David Njoku

ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Kevin Stefanski Clears Up Roster Situation Involving Browns QB Joe Flacco

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

1 day ago

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco's Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Insider Reports Browns QB Plans For Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Insider Shares Latest Trevor Lawrence Update For Browns Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Browns Agree To Contract Extension With Key Defender

2 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 14 Game Prediction: Jaguars At Browns

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Waive Veteran QB

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Suffer Notable Loss For Jaguars Game

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Insider Reveals Major Amari Cooper Health Update

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Martin Emerson Jr.'s Remarkable Stat

3 days ago

Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

No more pages to load