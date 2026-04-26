Browns Just Added A Running Back Who Flew Under The Radar

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft has concluded, all 32 teams are in the process of signing undrafted free agents. The Cleveland Browns are stockpiling their own coveted players to shore up roster spots. One of the areas that needs depth is at running back, and the team is hoping one of their newly signed UDA’s can help.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Browns signed former SMU running back T.J. Harden.

“Source: The #Browns are signing former SMU running back T.J. Harden. Ran for 787 yards and nine touchdowns last season,” Zenitz wrote.

Source: The #Browns are signing former SMU running back T.J. Harden. Ran for 787 yards and nine touchdowns last season. pic.twitter.com/GrBJKyXGGW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2026

A three-star high school player from Inglewood, California, Harden began his collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins in 2022. He got playing time as a freshman that season, rushing for 325 yards and two touchdowns. A year later, he ran for 827 yards and nine combined scores. In 2024, Harden had just 506 yards and two scores rushing, but also added 40 catches for 368 yards and a touchdown.

Following the ’24 season, Harden transferred to SMU, where he led the Mustangs with 787 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns (including nine on the ground). During his four-year college career, Harden had 2,445 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, 82 receptions for 622 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.

The 6’2″, 220-pound Harden is known as a tough runner who doesn’t mind attacking defenders. Scouts note that he has a quick initial burst but average speed when he gets into the open. Harden lacks lateral moves and is more inclined to try to run through defenders.

RB TJ Harden #NFLDraft #SMU – Jump cut/pressure cut combo to work away from penetration and find the opening behind it.

– Burst to the secondary

– Enough speed to flip the field and hold off the S for 45 yards pic.twitter.com/yvnHDozYky — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 30, 2026

Before the draft began, Cleveland had Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Raheim Sanders as the primary running backs. Judkins looked good as a rookie, netting 827 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Sampson and Sanders had 344 yards and one touchdown rushing combined (Sampson had two receiving touchdowns).

To say the Browns need more punch at the position is obvious. The franchise had 10 draft picks and did not use any of them on a ball carrier. Cleveland used eight of their picks on offense alone, adding help at offensive line, tight end, and receiver, which were other problem areas for the team.

Should he stick, Harden’s versatility as a runner and receiver will be welcome. But Judkins or Sampson (or both) need to take a huge step forward this year to help the Browns’ run game.

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Browns Will Have 10 picks In 2027 Draft After Trades