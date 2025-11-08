Browns Nation

Saturday, November 8, 2025
Browns Address Major Weakness In Latest 2026 Mock Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Address Major Weakness In Latest 2026 Mock Draft
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are desperate for help at quarterback. Unfortunately, that is not the only problem with their struggling offense.

The team also needs more playmakers at wide receiver, but the biggest priority might be rebuilding the offensive line. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s 2026 mock draft has the Browns targeting a potential solution: Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

“Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are both set to become free agents this offseason,” Brandon Thorn wrote. “The same applies to current starting left tackle Cam Robinson, while the incumbent starter Dawand Jones will be coming off his second season-ending injury. This line is set for a total rebuild, so adding a starter high in the draft is critical. Proctor has been inconsistent this season, but he’s also slowly settled down over the second half of the year allowing more of his physical traits, power and strength to shine. A move inside may even occur at the next level. Whatever the case may be, there’s little standing in his way of entering the Cleveland’s starting lineup.”

It should be noted that this prediction is for Cleveland’s second of two first-round choices (currently No. 19 overall). Proctor went viral earlier this season for almost scoring on a pass reception.

He’s an intriguing prospect who might be able to play at tackle or in the interior of the line, giving the Browns some much-needed versatility.

Their offensive line will go through some massive changes in the offseason. As things stand now, Teller might be the only starter coming back, and even if that’s the case, it might be on a short-term contract.

The Browns will have to use a couple of draft picks to solve their offensive line woes, particularly at left tackle. Proctor might not necessarily be the perfect choice, but he has some potential and has shown glimpses of strong play when he’s at his best.

Of course, most fans will focus on the Browns’ next quarterback, and rightfully so. Then again, that quarterback can only do so much when he doesn’t have a clean pocket.

Browns Nation