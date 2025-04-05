Browns Ranked Among Best Teams In Impressive Stat Last Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL season with high hopes and expectations.

They were fresh off a trip to the playoffs, and a lot of that had to do with Jim Schwartz’s defensive expertise.

Unfortunately, they regressed in most areas and on both sides of the field, including defense.

Even so, as shown by “The 33rd Team” on X, they were still a disruptive force on defense, as they ranked No. 3 in Havoc Rate last season.

At 19.8%, the Browns’ defense trailed only the Philadelphia Eagles (20.4%) and Houston Texans (20.7%) in that regard.

These defenses wreaked havoc last year ☣️ Teams with the highest Havoc Rate on all plays in 2024 ⤵️ Texans – 20.7%

Eagles – 20.4%

Browns – 19.8%

Vikings – 18.9%

Raiders – 18.5%

Giants – 18.5%

Ravens – 18.4%

Broncos – 18.3%

Chargers – 17.9%

Steelers – 17.9% pic.twitter.com/iaHzyR50Kl — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 5, 2025

For those who aren’t familiar with that stat, Havoc Rate is the rate of plays resulting in sacks, forced fumbles, interceptions, tackles for a loss, or passes defensed.

The Browns have the best pass rusher in the game, and they boast many interesting pieces on defense.

Also, there are rumors that they are ready to take either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the No. 2 selection in this month’s NFL Draft, and both of them would be top-tier additions to that unit.

There’s no reason to believe they can’t get back to their dominant ways next season.

They gave Myles Garrett a generational contract, and as such, he will be expected to perform at an even higher level and anchor the defense all the way to the postseason.

The Browns are much better than the average three-win team, and while last season was very disappointing, they should get back on track and be in the fold to win the division in 2025.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals 'Most Likely' Scenario For Browns With First 2 Draft Picks