Insider Reveals ‘Most Likely’ Scenario For Browns With First 2 Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns endured another humiliating year during the 2024 season, but the franchise finds itself in a position to right the ship with some high picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and will have several high-impact players available to select.

The fleeting hope is that quarterback Cam Ward somehow falls to them, but the more likely outcome is they’re forced to choose between Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Carter, an edge rusher, and Hunter, a wide receiver and cornerback, would be the best overall players Cleveland could draft at that spot, while Sanders represents a home run swing at quarterback the organization needs to take at some point.

Drafting any of the three would be a smart move for the Browns, who desperately need to infuse the roster with talent, but they also can look to address needs with the No. 33 overall pick.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic said he believes the Browns will likely take Carter or Hunter and then take a gamble at quarterback in the second round.

“I think there’s a very small chance that they like Shedeur enough for him to go at (No.) 2. … I think the most likely scenario is Hunter or Carter and then quarterback at (No.) 33,” Jackson said, via 92.3 The Fan.

As Jackson explained, this year’s quarterback class is weaker than previous years, so waiting to take one makes sense when there are prospects like Carter and Hunter available.

Either way, the Browns should emerge from the draft with pieces to build around.

