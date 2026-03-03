Insider Proposes Bold First-Round Draft Strategy For Browns

Many people assume and hope the Cleveland Browns will put a lot of emphasis on offense during the first night of the draft.

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been garnering a lot of attention lately, and the Browns are reportedly seriously considering him. However, while speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said he wants Freeling, but urged the Browns not to use the incredibly valuable No. 6 pick on him.

Instead, he wants Cleveland to focus on wide receiver Carnell Tate out of Ohio State, while attempting to “maneuver” to get Freeling with the No. 24 selection.

“I would love Freeling, but not at 6. I would take Tate at No. 6 and maneuver with No. 24 to move up and take Freeling,” Grossi said.

Adding Freeling could be a great way to improve the team’s protection around Shedeur Sanders. There is a reason why so many analysts have linked Freeling to the Browns – he would be the plug-and-play left tackle they need.

And while Grossi is fond of Freeling, he doesn’t want the team to miss out on Tate, who has been one of the most talked-about names in the draft for months now. Tate has shown an ability to deliver big plays with excellent route-running and hands.

A lot of experts believe that Tate will be the first wide receiver drafted, which means that if he’s still available at No. 6, the Browns will have a big decision to make.

The ideal scenario would be to get Tate with the No. 6 pick and somehow pull off Freeling at No. 24.

But Freeling could go higher than 24, which puts the Browns in a bind. If Cleveland wants to get both of these players, they may have to trade later-round picks to move up.

