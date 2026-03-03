© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Tuesday, March 3, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Proposes Bold First-Round Draft Strategy For Browns

Insider Proposes Bold First-Round Draft Strategy For Browns

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Insider Proposes Bold First-Round Draft Strategy For Browns
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

Many people assume and hope the Cleveland Browns will put a lot of emphasis on offense during the first night of the draft.

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been garnering a lot of attention lately, and the Browns are reportedly seriously considering him. However, while speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said he wants Freeling, but urged the Browns not to use the incredibly valuable No. 6 pick on him.

Instead, he wants Cleveland to focus on wide receiver Carnell Tate out of Ohio State, while attempting to “maneuver” to get Freeling with the No. 24 selection.

“I would love Freeling, but not at 6. I would take Tate at No. 6 and maneuver with No. 24 to move up and take Freeling,” Grossi said.

Adding Freeling could be a great way to improve the team’s protection around Shedeur Sanders. There is a reason why so many analysts have linked Freeling to the Browns – he would be the plug-and-play left tackle they need.

And while Grossi is fond of Freeling, he doesn’t want the team to miss out on Tate, who has been one of the most talked-about names in the draft for months now. Tate has shown an ability to deliver big plays with excellent route-running and hands.

A lot of experts believe that Tate will be the first wide receiver drafted, which means that if he’s still available at No. 6, the Browns will have a big decision to make.

The ideal scenario would be to get Tate with the No. 6 pick and somehow pull off Freeling at No. 24.

But Freeling could go higher than 24, which puts the Browns in a bind. If Cleveland wants to get both of these players, they may have to trade later-round picks to move up.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Why Browns Traded For Tytus Howard
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation