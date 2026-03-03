Insider Says Browns Will Explore Trade For Former First-Round QB

The NFL’s offseason quarterback market received a bit of a boost when Anthony Richardson requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Though he has been a disappointment since being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he arguably has much more upside than any available QB.

With the Cleveland Browns perpetually looking for a long-term solution at the position, it didn’t take long before the player and team were linked. Now, with free agency set to open and deals about to be made, those rumors will likely intensify.

Insider Zac Jackson said the Browns will explore a trade for the first-round QB, who would then compete with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job.

“The Browns are open to multiple options at quarterback, and that certainly includes the ‘open competition’ that new coach Todd Monken referenced during his combine media availability. But it’s clear that the team won’t just have Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson in that competition. Expect the Browns to at least explore a run at Malik Willis in free agency or to seriously consider a trade for Anthony Richardson that would pit Sanders vs. Richardson in a competition for the starting job while the team’s longer-term plans remain open,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson said the Browns may also pursue free agent Willis, but he could prove to be too expensive for Cleveland, based on the interest he is likely to draw around the league. With Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa as less appealing trade options, Richardson may be the best way for the Browns to upgrade this offseason.

That could leave Watson out of the running, as the Browns would have to see if either Richardson or Sanders can be the answer going forward. Watson may be entering his final season with Cleveland after failing to provide that answer during his four years.

Richardson started 11 games for the Colts in 2024 but lost his job to Daniel Jones this past preseason. With Jones likely to re-sign as a free agent, Richardson wants to move on, so Indianapolis may be happy to oblige for a reasonable trade cost.

At 23 years old, Richardson is actually a few months younger than Sanders. He could restart his career as a dual-threat quarterback under Monken, who had success working with Lamar Jackson while he was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons.

Richardson’s physical gifts are evident, so if Monken can get him to be an efficient quarterback on top of that, it could be the perfect match for both sides.

