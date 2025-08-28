Browns Among NFL Leaders In Dead Cap Space

NFL teams often hide their financial struggles from public view, but dead money creates real problems that affect every roster decision.

The Cleveland Browns face this challenge head on as they carry one of the league’s heaviest dead cap burdens into 2025.

According to Spotrac, Cleveland sits near the top of the league with roughly $70 million in dead cap space.

Only four teams carry more financial baggage than the Browns. The San Francisco 49ers leads with $96.6 million, followed by the New Orleans Saints at $90 million, the Philadelphia Eagles at $85 million, and the Seattle Seahawks at $75 million.

The Browns created this situation through frequent contract restructures designed to manage premium salaries and maintain roster flexibility.

Deshaun Watson’s massive deal required multiple adjustments that pushed money into future years.

These moves provided short-term cap relief but increased dead money exposure down the line.

Non-active charges accumulate quickly when combined with injury designations and reserve list placements.

However, Cleveland’s dead money total remains manageable compared to those who routinely deal with void years and rollover consequences from previous contracts.

This financial strategy serves two clear purposes for the Browns. They can absorb sunk costs now while preserving their competitive window.

The approach also allows for additional restructures and lower-cost depth signings during the season when roster needs arise.

Looking ahead, the Browns must navigate this financial tightrope with care.

Heavy dead cap commitments often mean that roster decisions, from cuts to contract extensions, need to be made strategically to avoid hampering long-term development.

