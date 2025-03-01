Browns Analyst Believes Team Is Targeting 1 QB Prospect In Draft

There’s no debate among analysts as to who the top two quarterback prospects are in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The consensus among draft experts is that both Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are head and shoulders above the remainder of the quarterback prospects this year.

Cleveland sits in an excellent position to draft one of those players in April with their No. 2 overall pick, but the Browns may not have their choice of quarterbacks.

Tennessee owns the top overall selection for the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Titans could also be in the market for a quarterback this season.

The Browns have kept their choice about which quarterback the team desires closely guarded, but analyst Daryl Ruiter is attempting to read the tea leaves to predict which prospect the organization covets.

Although the team’s recent social media posts point to the Colorado quarterback, Ruiter believes it’s a disguise for which prospect the Browns are targeting in this year’s draft.

“All this Shedeur Sanders Browns smoke leads me to believe Andrew Berry is targeting Cam Ward. Just my opinion,” Ruiter said.

Ward was phenomenal at Miami last season, throwing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing over 67 percent of his passes.

The quarterback finished fourth in the Heisman voting, helping the Hurricanes finish with a 10-3 record and ranked in the AP Top 25.

Ward has traveled around the country, making three total stops that are in opposite corners of the country during the past five seasons.

