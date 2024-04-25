Browns Nation

Thursday, April 25, 2024
Browns Analyst Believes There Could Be A Shocker In The Top-10 Of Draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

Once again, the Cleveland Browns won’t be on the clock in the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft.

Fortunately for the team and the fans, this will be the last time — hopefully for a while — that that’s the case.

Even so, NFL fans can’t help but tune in and watch one of the most crucial nights of the NFL offseason.

That includes Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland, who recently admitted that he hopes something shocking happens near the top of the draft, mostly because he’s going to get bored otherwise.

Truth be told, the table could be set for multiple surprises, especially near the top.

We already know that Caleb Williams is almost a lock to be the No. 1 pick, but everything after that is kind of blurry.

Jayden Daniels is likely heading to Maryland to play for the Washington Commanders.

Then, it’s likely either Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., or J.J. McCarthy coming off the board.

Also, most reports state that the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants are trying to trade up to get a new franchise quarterback, so we could be in for some major moves.

As far as the Browns are concerned, none of their divisional rivals are expected to make any bold trades.

The Browns will be on the clock in the second round with the No. 54 pick.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

