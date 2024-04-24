Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Elijah Moore Reveals 'Next Man Up' Mentality For Browns

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes knows a thing or two about punishing quarterbacks and knocking opponents’ signal callers out of the game.

This made his question to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore ironic.

On “The Behind The Mask” Podcast, Spikes asked how Moore and his teammates adjusted to five different starting quarterbacks in 2023 while maintaining the team’s success.

Moore acknowledged he experienced that during his time with the New York Jets, and he and his teammates maintained a common mentality.

“You have to embody the phrase of ‘the next man up,'” Moore told Spikes and co-host (and former NFL lineman) Tutan Reyes.

Moore noted that the expectations entering a season often fall short of the reality, leading teams to make adjustments in order to be successful.

Struggling to develop a relationship with the same quarterback for the entire season is nothing new for Moore.

With the Jets, Moore had several different quarterbacks throwing passes during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Despite the obstacles of adjusting and adapting to multiple quarterbacks, Moore led all receivers in 2021 – his rookie season – with 538 receiving yards on 43 receptions and a team-best five touchdown catches.

In 2022, Moore’s production dropped off with the up-and-down quarterback play the team experienced, yet he still was third on the team in targets and managed 446 receiving yards in 16 games.

Unlike the Jets, the Browns were able to overcome their quarterback issues, going 11-6 and making the NFL playoffs last year.

Moore finished with career-best totals last year, catching 59 passes for 650 receiving yards while adding two receiving touchdowns.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

