Browns Analyst Drops Confident Pick No. 6 Prediction

The Cleveland Browns hold the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation about what Andrew Berry and the front office plan to do with it. Now, one analyst is not speculating anymore. He is flat-out convinced he knows exactly what is going to happen.

Daryl Ruiter joined Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin on 92.3 The Fan to share his expectations for how the Browns will handle draft night at pick No. 6.

“My firm stance is they will trade out of No. 6. As they try to do that, Andrew Berry will attempt to get a 2027 first or second round pick for doing so. I’m convinced they’re trading out.”

"My firm stance is they will trade out of No. 6. As they try to do that, Andrew Berry will attempt to get a 2027 first or second-round pick for doing so. I'm convinced they're trading out." 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on his expectations for the… pic.twitter.com/oPisDmxB1M — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 22, 2026

He believes that the Browns will trade out of the No. 6 spot and collect additional draft capital in the process, specifically targeting a 2027 first or second-round pick from whatever team wants to move up.

There has been no shortage of names connected to the Browns at No.6.

But the Browns have been building toward a quarterback decision in 2027, and accumulating future picks now would give them more ammunition to maneuver when that draft rolls around. Whether that means trading up for a franchise passer or simply having more selections to work with, adding a 2027 first or second round pick at the cost of the No. 6 spot this year could pay major dividends down the road.

Berry has shown throughout his tenure in Cleveland that he is not afraid to make a big trade on draft night. He has moved up, moved back, and found value in the later rounds. If he genuinely sees this draft as a bridge year on the way to something bigger in 2027, trading out of six and stockpiling assets would make sense.

Draft night is here. If Ruiter is right, Browns fans should be watching closely when the No. 6 pick comes up, because Berry may already have a deal in place.

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