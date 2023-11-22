Browns Nation

Browns Analyst Has A Message For Fans On Expectations

By

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

When Jack Conklin went down for the season in Week 1, Cleveland Browns fans got restless.

When they lost Nick Chubb in a heartbreaking defeat to the Steelers, some thought the season was over.

Since then, the Browns have lost their starting quarterback and left tackle.

But now they roll into Week 12 with a 7-3 record with some fans discussing Super Bowl expectations.

And 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman cautions folks about downplaying important accomplishments in between.

Carman told his audience he believes there is a path for the Browns to the AFC Championship.

Should the Browns fall short, though, he doesn’t think the season is a failure.

“I don’t want to make a divisional round game seem like it’s nothing,” the radio host said. “I don’t want to make the playoffs seem like it’s nothing. It’s something.”

With the number of key offensive starters out, most teams would write off the playoffs.

But Cleveland’s defense has the ability to dominate, something that gives the Browns a chance every week.

More than a few analysts have labeled Jim Schwartz’s unit a “Super Bowl-caliber defense.”

While that raises hopes of a 14-3 finish, fans can’t expect low-scoring victories each week.

Kevin Stefanski is fast-tracking rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s development.

But Andrew Berry signed an emergency backup plan in Joe Flacco, just in case.

Most of the Browns’ remaining opponents will not make the 2023 playoffs, but no team offers a guaranteed win.

And Carman is correct that “just” making the playoffs will be quite an accomplishment.

