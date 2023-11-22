Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco practiced with the Cleveland Browns for the first time on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski describes Flacco’s role as that of a mentor and resource.

But the team waited to see if he could still move around a backfield and throw the ball before signing him.

It doesn’t sound like there is an immediate plan to replace their rookie quarterback with the 15-year veteran.

And it didn’t sound like Dorian Thompson-Robinson is concerned about that possibility as he spoke to reporters today.

#Browns DTR on addition of veteran QB Joe Flacco. pic.twitter.com/RJwFjDcYAQ — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 22, 2023

As shared by Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram, Thompson-Robinson says it’s “awesome” to have Flacco.

The rookie appreciates the veteran viewpoint and advice his new teammate brings.

DTR told reporters Flacco will “definitely” help the rookie get better on the football field.

Thompson-Robinson’s second NFL start resulted in a big win over the Steelers in Week 11.

DTR limited the Steelers defense to one sack for only a 2-yard loss and a tipped-ball interception.

He spread his 41 pass attempts around to seven different receivers, including 15 to tight end David Njoku.

In what might have been a plan to help his battered offensive line, the QB got rid of the ball very quickly.

His primary target was almost always a short, quick route and he didn’t hesitate to check down.

But that allowed the Steelers defense to play all 11 men up close, something that won’t change without a deep threat.

Stefanski has to let DTR show a long pass or two if they expect the offense to score more points.