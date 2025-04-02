Browns Analyst Has A Message For Shedeur Sanders’ Doubters

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and, with it, an opportunity to turn their franchise around with an actual game-changer.

Notably, that’s why they need to make sure to take the right player.

With that in mind, the latest reports state that they’re likely not going to take Shedeur Sanders, as he’s just not worthy of such a steep selection.

That’s why radio host Tony Rizzo has started taking receipts.

In the latest edition of ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo claimed that he is taking a side and taking receipts of those who doubt Sanders.

“I’m taking receipts on this, I am,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo thinks Shedeur Sanders is going to be good and is taking receipts on those who don't! Do you think the Browns should draft Sanders? pic.twitter.com/TCVMZ33CX2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 2, 2025

He claimed that Sanders is going to be a good player, and he’s not going to let the doubters get away with anything.

There are a lot of things to like about Sanders.

He’s an even-keeled player who’s not going to be bothered by the pressure, and he’s an elite decision-maker.

Other than that, he’s not what most scouts would consider a high-end prospect, and some believe he wouldn’t even be in this conversation if he weren’t Deion Sanders’ son.

Sanders could and should be in consideration for a first-round draft selection, but taking him as high as No. 2 could be a reach, even for a quarterback-needy team like the Browns.

As things stand now, it seems like they’re going to go with the best player available, and that might be either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Then, they will address their need for a quarterback further down in the NFL Draft.

