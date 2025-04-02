Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns only have one healthy quarterback under contract right now.

They raved about Kenny Pickett, and while that might be because they don’t have anybody else, it also sounds like he’s in line to be the starter.

Regardless of how the fans feel about that, it’s a fact that they need to add more bodies to the quarterback room.

And while they will most likely do so at some point in the NFL Draft, they also need a veteran to round out the roster.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi revealed that they are more likely to bring Joe Flacco back than to trade for Kirk Cousins.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi reported that his familiarity with the team will obviously be a big factor.

“Flacco is more likely to be the quarterback than Cousins. Affordability is primary there, besides the fact that they know him,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks there's a better chance of the Browns bringing back Joe Flacco than trading for Kirk Cousins. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vbLVvQ6plm — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 2, 2025

However, more than that, Flacco is at a point in his career where he can embrace a different role and accept being a backup and a mentor, which is something Cousins might not be willing to do.

Kirk Cousins’ steep salary also makes him tough to get, not to mention the fact that the Atlanta Falcons would most likely demand a sizable compensation for his services.

Flacco isn’t a perfect quarterback by any means, especially not at this point in his career, but he looked very good in this offense and gave the team the best quarterback play they’ve had since their reinstatement.

