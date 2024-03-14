Browns Nation

Browns Analyst Has Strong Reaction to Joe Flacco Joining the Colts

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

More than 90 NFL quarterbacks found jobs before the Cleveland Browns called Joe Flacco last year.

What followed was a Comeback Player of the Year performance that ignited the Browns’ fan base with Flacco Fever.

When Cleveland GM Andrew Berry recently opted to sign Jameis Winston over Flacco for the 2024 season, it angered some of those same fans.

This group includes longtime Browns insider Tony Grossi, who countered one argument against re-signing last year’s hero (via Tony Grossi on Twitter).

Grossi, of Land on Demand and ESPN Radio 850, points out that Flacco was signed by Indianapolis.

He says that effectively counters the narrative of, “If he is so good, why is nobody else signing him?”

Statistically, there isn’t much different between Winston and the post-Ravens Flacco.

Indianapolis signed the former Super Bowl MVP to a similar deal to what Berry offered Winston.

During his time with the Browns, Berry has signed backup quarterbacks with similar playing styles to his starter.

Case Keenum backed up Baker Mayfield, and Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs, and P.J. Walker mimicked Deshaun Watson.

Flacco has never been as mobile as Watson.

Cleveland fans saw a noticeable difference in the offense when Flacco stepped on the field last year.

Re-signing him might have indicated a desire to open things up vertically with Watson.

That still might be the case as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Watson were among those cheering Flacco’s efforts.

But Stefanski is not about to turn the hyperactive Watson into a pocket passer, and the results of Cleveland’s quarterback decision won’t be realized until the 2024 NFL season is well under way.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

