Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

The Cleveland Browns had a championship-caliber defense and a solid special teams unit last season, but all good things can be even better.

With that in mind, the Browns are apparently looking to add even more firepower to their secondary.

According to a report by KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson, the Browns are one of multiple teams keeping tabs on Chase Lucas.

Highly competitive in free agency for top special teams gunners, and that market trend applies to corner Chase Lucas. Lucas, per #NFL sources, has strong interest from #Lions #Raiders #Browns #Giants and a few others after his strong performance in playoffs @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

Per Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions are also in the mix for his services.

Lucas excelled in the playoffs, especially during his snaps on special teams.

The 26-year-old is a former seventh-round pick out of Arizona State, and he’s spent his entire career with the Lions thus far.

The Browns continue to add firepower to their roster and their special teams unit.

They just signed TE/FB Giovanni Ricci and CB Tony Brown, who’ll now be reunited with Cleveland special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Special teams were key for the Browns’ success last season, and they’re clearly favoring that unit in the offseason.

Cleveland didn’t have many glaring needs or holes ahead of this offseason.

The Browns have already addressed their most glaring need this year by trading for WR Jerry Jeudy, and they’ve also improved their backup QB situation by signing Jameis Winston.

Needless to say, a lot of Cleveland’s potential for success next season will still depend on whether quarterback Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and play as well as he did during his days with the Houston Texans.

In the meantime, the Browns will continue to revamp their roster to put him in the best possible situation.