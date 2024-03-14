Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

By

Free-Agent CB Chase Lucas
Chase Lucas (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a championship-caliber defense and a solid special teams unit last season, but all good things can be even better.

With that in mind, the Browns are apparently looking to add even more firepower to their secondary.

According to a report by KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson, the Browns are one of multiple teams keeping tabs on Chase Lucas.

Per Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions are also in the mix for his services.

Lucas excelled in the playoffs, especially during his snaps on special teams.

The 26-year-old is a former seventh-round pick out of Arizona State, and he’s spent his entire career with the Lions thus far.

The Browns continue to add firepower to their roster and their special teams unit.

They just signed TE/FB Giovanni Ricci and CB Tony Brown, who’ll now be reunited with Cleveland special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Special teams were key for the Browns’ success last season, and they’re clearly favoring that unit in the offseason.

Cleveland didn’t have many glaring needs or holes ahead of this offseason.

The Browns have already addressed their most glaring need this year by trading for WR Jerry Jeudy, and they’ve also improved their backup QB situation by signing Jameis Winston.

Needless to say, a lot of Cleveland’s potential for success next season will still depend on whether quarterback Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and play as well as he did during his days with the Houston Texans.

In the meantime, the Browns will continue to revamp their roster to put him in the best possible situation.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns TE Giovanni Ricci

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

18 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

51 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

1 day ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

2 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

2 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

2 days ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

2 days ago

A New England Patriots helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Says Goodbye To 2 Former Browns Teammates

2 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Browns Are Set To Face Difficult List Of QBs Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Explains How Browns Could Replace Amari Cooper In 2025

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Analyst Reveals Who Team Should Target To Have The Best DL

3 days ago

Running back Zach Moss

Browns Reportedly Interested In Signing Colts RB

3 days ago

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

No more pages to load