Browns Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Team Record In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent history.

They went from making the playoffs to being a three-win team, and that’s despite keeping most of the same core.

Ken Dorsey and Deshaun Watson might hold most of the blame, but still, it was a disappointing campaign.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean this team is as bad as the record shows.

If anything, with all the pressure mounting on the front office, Tony Rizzo believes the team will take a step forward next season.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo argued that the Browns’ floor was around seven wins.

“I’m gonna almost guarantee that the Browns team you thought we were gonna get last year, you’re gonna get this year. The floor is 7-9,” Rizzo said.

"You're going to be OK this year," – @TheRealTRizzo is optimistic about the Browns next season and people are MAD. Are you optimistic about the Browns next season? pic.twitter.com/iofLg9cOa8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 5, 2025

He stated that he isn’t as down on the team as most fans are, mostly because he knows that everybody there would be obliged to get the job done, or they might lose their jobs.

Granted, it’s hard to believe that this team was as bad as their record showed.

Poor quarterback play makes it almost impossible to win in this league, but with Watson out, the team should fare significantly better in that regard.

The defense showed worrisome signs of regression, but Jim Schwartz is one of the best at his job, and they still have the personnel to get back on track.

As long as they bolster the offensive line and get things right with the No. 2 pick, there’s no reason to believe this team can’t get close to flirting with .500 football and maybe even playoff contention next season.

