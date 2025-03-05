Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Are ‘Heading Towards Divorce’ With 1 Free Agent

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb have been in a strong partnership for years.

But unfortunately, all good things come to an end in this league, and it might be time for their relationship to end.

At least, that’s how NFL insider Jeremy Fowler feels.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider stated that the Browns were leaning towards a divorce with their former star running back.

“It looks like it’s trending toward a potential divorce there…I do think they’re going to pound the run and get more explosive,” Fowler said.

GM Andrew Berry recently stated that the team would most likely allow Chubb to test the market and gauge his value.

Now, a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com states that the team will likely part ways with him.

This is a business first and foremost, and there’s no place for emotion when you’re making the calls.

Then again, that’s still going to be a tough pill for the fans to swallow.

Chubb has always been a class act and a fan favorite, and even though he might never get back to being the same player he once was, he’s still beloved and respected.

Letting him walk makes sense from football and financial perspectives, but the team will still most likely face some serious fan backlash if they let him go.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation