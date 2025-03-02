Browns Analyst Names 3 Prospects The Team Should Consider In Round 2 Of Draft

Barring a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns will most likely stay put at No. 2.

As such, they’re firmly expected to take a quarterback.

Whether it will be Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders remains to be seen, but that seems to be the expectation right now.

With that in mind, fans, analysts, and insiders are trying to figure out their course of action in the remaining rounds of the NFL Draft.

That’s why Browns analyst Cody Suek revealed that he would gladly take WR Matthew Golden or RBs Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 33 pick.

Perfectly fine with this or Golden, should he be available at 33. https://t.co/UXH5gqxtpY — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) March 1, 2025

The Browns could certainly use another threat in the passing game, and Golden looks like a legitimate first-round-caliber talent who might be available in the second round.

Jerry Jeudy will most likely enter next season as the team’s primary pass-catcher, but Golden looks like a potential star at the next level as well.

As for Judkins and Henderson, the Ohio State tandem could wreak havoc at the next level, and while most scouts agree that Judkins’ ceiling is slightly higher, no team could go wrong with either of them.

The Browns are most likely going to let Nick Chubb walk away in free agency.

Even if they bring him back, they should still look to find another running back as well, as he’s not likely to be at the peak of his powers for much longer.

This team needs as much help as they can get, and any of these three players could make an immediate impact.

