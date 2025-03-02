Insider Reveals What Browns Will Look For With Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns know they need to find a rookie quarterback.

However, they can’t afford to leave everything in the hands of a first-year player.

As such, they also must sign a bridge quarterback to be there, just in case.

Notably, that means they won’t spend big bucks to do so.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team isn’t likely to go after a big-name quarterback or someone who still considers himself to be an undisputed starter:

“The Browns aren’t really looking to pay their “bridge” that much if they plan to start a rookie this season, but they will be ready to pivot depending on who shakes free. It’s more likely they’ll pursue a moderately-priced vet such as a Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, or someone in that next tier of QBs. A quarterback who still fancies himself a full-time starter might not fit the bill,” Cabot said.

Of course, that rules out players like Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold, although it never seemed like the team was truly in the mix to pursue either of them.

That could also rule out Daniel Jones, who hasn’t looked like a starting-caliber quarterback but might still believe that he can get his career back on track somewhere else.

Perhaps Kirk Cousins will be the biggest name the Browns could look to sign, provided they either don’t take a quarterback at No. 2 or that Cousins doesn’t find much value somewhere else if he’s released as expected.

Justin Fields is certainly an intriguing option.

The fans would likely rally behind the former Ohio State product, not to mention the fact that he’s younger than most candidates and that he’s already familiar with AFC North football.

Mac Jones is also someone who might fit the bill, but at the end of the day, the Browns will hope that whoever they get in the NFL Draft will be ready to take the reins from day one and for years to come.

