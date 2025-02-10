Browns Analyst Predicts What Team Will Do With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they can use it to address their most glaring need, which happens to be the most important position in team sports.

That’s why ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Rizzo believes they won’t overthink things right now.

Rizzo stated that the Browns would play it safely and go with a quarterback at No. 2.

"I got them taking a QB at No. 2, I believe that I don't think they're going to overthink it," – @TheRealTRizzo. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/RBy1BcXHo3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 10, 2025

He thinks that Kevin Stefanski firmly believes that he can develop and find success with both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Per Rizzo, the biggest question left to answer is whether Deion Sanders would allow Shedeur to play for the Browns.

He admits that he doesn’t know the criteria the Sanders family would use to choose a potential destination for the Colorado product.

However, if they don’t mind him playing in Cleveland, Rizzo believes the Browns will select him.

Of course, this makes perfect sense, as the No. 2 pick doesn’t come around very often, and they should use it to get a difference-maker and the face of the franchise.

Then again, there have been several conflicting reports about this quarterback class.

Most scouts and experts don’t believe Ward or Sanders would be top draft picks in a richer QB class, and there are doubts about whether they can become elite players at the next level.

All draft picks come with plenty of risks, much more at the quarterback position.

Still, at the end of the day, sometimes a big risk can have a big payoff.

