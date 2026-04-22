Andrew Berry Reveals Browns’ Key To A Successful Draft

The pressure is on Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, and everyone is paying attention to what he does. With the NFL draft right around the corner, Berry’s next moves will be closely watched and deeply scrutinized.

Berry had some luck in last year’s draft, but it’s not clear if he can do it again. In a clip shared by the team on social media, he talked about what constitutes success in the draft and said it’s all about “maximizing” Cleveland’s resources.

He is talking about the resources they start with, and any they pick up along the way.

“It’s simply maximizing our resources with our player selections, first and foremost, and whatever additional resources we acquire along the way,” Berry said.

Many fans will like this statement from Berry, especially since it suggests the Browns could acquire more “resources” or assets soon. They already have a bunch of great draft picks, including multiple first-rounders, but they could get even more if other teams are looking to do business.

Berry is obviously a GM who isn’t afraid of trading down in the draft in order to add more picks to his collection. That is what he did last year, and it worked out quite well for the team. There has been a lot of speculation about him potentially doing that again this year. Is that the sort of maximizing that Berry was speaking about in this interview?

To some, the concept of getting the most out of the picks would be to draft the best players available at that given time. Other fans want to see the Browns convert their selections into even more picks, both for the present and the future. Berry has multiple routes he can take if he is trying to make the most out of this draft.

It’s not obvious which way he will go, but one thing is very clear: any choice he makes will receive feedback from the fans, both negative and positive.

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