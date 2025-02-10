Browns Legend Admits He’s Hurt By Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns hoped to build a Super Bowl contender around Myles Garrett.

For the most part, they’ve failed to do that, but they are closer to contention than to another 3-win season.

That’s why, after watching him grow into the model citizen and future Hall of Famer that he is nowadays, Joe Thomas admitted to being hurt by Garrett’s trade request.

In a recent clip, the Browns legend shared his honest thoughts on the Garrett trade saga:

“It really hurts. It hurts Browns fans, it hurts me. It hurts current and former players to know that he wants to be traded. He’s Mr. Cleveland. He’s tied into that community. For me, it’s a little personal,” Thomas said.

As a former player, Thomas can relate to what Garrett is going through.

He was also an elite player who spent his entire career with an underperforming team.

However, he chose to stay in Cleveland through thick and thin, even if that meant not being able to fulfill his lifelong goal of being a Super Bowl winner.

Of course, everybody’s wired differently, and there’s no right or wrong way to deal with this kind of situation.

As long as Garrett keeps things respectful, there should be no shame or guilt over his desire to jump ship.

Likewise, the fans also have every right to be hurt or even mad about this situation.

In an ideal scenario, Garrett would’ve spent his entire career in Cleveland, helping the team win at least one championship.

Even so, that’s rarely how things play out in professional sports, especially in the modern era.

The Browns are still holding onto hope to keep Garrett there.

For now, however, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to change his mind.

