Browns Analyst Reveals Likely Reason For Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns are going through a bit of a crisis right now.

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade, a decision that is pretty much sending the entire NFL into a frenzy.

It has happened just days after GM Andrew Berry made it loud and clear that he didn’t intend to trade him.

That’s why Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter took to social media to take a big shot at the executive:

“Myles Garrett watched Andrew Berry work for 5 years and said, nah, I’m outta here,” he wrote.

Truth be told, it’s hard to recover from this if you’re Andrew Berry.

It appeared that he had come to an agreement with his superstar player, yet the fact that Garrett went out of his way to request a trade indicates otherwise.

On the flip side, this might give the team the ultimate opportunity to get a clean slate.

The Browns can expect a significant trade return, even though he has already indicated that he wants to leave Northeast Ohio.

This opens up the door for the Browns to kickstart their long-overdue rebuild.

It might even change their entire approach to the NFL Draft, as they might now decide to wait until the QB-rich 2026 class instead of taking a signal caller this time around.

Berry’s time to shine has officially come.

